Styyled Digital Teaches Clients How to Grow Their Businesses

LEHI, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / The global market for digital marketing and advertising was estimated to be $531 billion as of last year. With the U.S. contributing to about $233 billion in ad spend, it's no surprise that that evaluation is set to increase by nearly 14% over the next seven years. Such high demand has created a fast-moving market, and numerous marketing agencies have found success helping businesses navigate the turbulent tide of advertising. Styyled Digital, founded in 2019 by CEO Angela Thomas, is a digital marketing agency that's been educating businesses on how to increase the effectiveness of their sales.

By taking a new approach on the social funnel, Styyled Digital teaches clients how to attract an increased influx of traffic, build their target audience, and convert cold leads into warm customers and fans. The social funnel relies heavily on connecting with customers via social media strategy instead of landing pages and email marketing. The course that Styyled Digital has designed allows for clients to build an organic, real-time relationship with their target audience and helps ease the burden of "traditional conversion tactics". The program breaks down the social funnel into three stages-awareness, compatibility, and intrigue-which deepens the relationship visitors have with a brand and eventually converts them into actual customers.

In the first stage, users are looking for products or services that fit their needs. So, they're doing their own research and can be looking for official reviews or studies to back up their findings. Styyled Digital says that it's important for brands to have solidified themselves somehow in the social consciousness. They need to have some kind of presence on social media with fun, informative content that will draw in their target demographic again and again.

At the compatibility stage, leads will do deeper research to find out if a brand is a good fit for them. This emphasizes that brands shouldn't just create content that allows them to be easily found. If all of their content is promotional but offers no real information about what their products are, what their services do, or what their brand represents, they will lose the valuable traffic they've generated. This stage teaches brands how to create content that not only draws users in but keeps them around.

And in the final stage, intrigue, leads will have enough of a positive impression that they will want to engage more with a brand. This is a delicate stage because, while leads can convert into customers, brands have to do their part to make sure that products and services are presented in an easily accessible way to the consumer.

Styyled Digital uses these and other data-driven methods to move their clients ahead of the competition and double their sales. Each team member has been trained to provide support on a multitude of social media platforms to help ensure client success.

About Styyled Digital

Styyled Digital, co-founded by CEO Angela Thomas in 2019, is a digital marketing agency that offers professional implementation and ongoing strategy optimization. The company helps businesses achieve sustainable scaling growth through tailored marketing solutions that best fits a client's needs. Thomas heads a team of trained marketing specialists and offers education services so that companies can learn the ins and outs of the modern digital marketing landscape.

To learn more about how Styyled Digital is taking charge on full lead generation and sales optimization, visit the company's website , or contact:

Angela Thomas, CEO

info@styyleddigital.com

+1 801-717-1538

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/styyleddigital/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/styyleddigital/

SOURCE: Styyled Digital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769450/Styyled-Digital-Teaches-Clients-How-to-Grow-Their-Businesses