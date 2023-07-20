Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Transformation vom Pennystock zum Markführer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJJ3 | ISIN: NO0010395577 | Ticker-Symbol: 65I
Frankfurt
20.07.23
08:08 Uhr
2,560 Euro
+0,200
+8,47 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHILLY SHIPYARD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHILLY SHIPYARD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2023 | 23:14
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Philly Shipyard ASA: Philly Shipyard Achieves Milestone with Steel Cutting for Offshore Wind Vessel with Visit by President Biden

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Philly Shipyard, Inc. ("Philly Shipyard"), the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA (Oslo:PHLY) and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC ("Great Lakes") (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, today celebrated the cutting of steel for the Jones Act-compliant Subsea Rock Installation Vessel (SRIV). When complete, the SRIV will be the first such ship to enter the U.S. offshore wind market.

"Today is a monumental day in the history of Philly Shipyard," said Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard President and CEO. "Over the past several years, we have made a conscious effort to pivot toward a more diversified order backlog. Philly Shipyard is proud to contribute to the delivery of a vessel which will be essential in achieving the nation's offshore wind targets."

Great Lakes President and CEO Lasse Petterson commented, "We are pleased to be partnering with Philly Shipyard and look forward to continuing our collaborative working relationship during the construction of this first U.S. rock installation vessel."

The basic design is by Ulstein, a leading Norwegian/Dutch designer of offshore wind vessels. The SRIV is designed to carry up to 20,000 MT of rock and will transport and strategically deposit these rocks to the ocean bottom, laying a foundation for the monopiles which serve as the prevailing support structure for offshore wind turbines. The ship will have an overall length of 140.5 meters (461 feet), a breadth of 34.1 meters (112 feet), and crew accommodations for 45 people.

The steel cutting ceremony was bookended with a visit and address by U.S. President Joe Biden. The administration has put a focus on expanding offshore wind jobs and local economic development across the country with a goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind electricity generation by 2030.

Speakers at the steel cutting ceremony included Philly Shipyard President and CEO Steinar Nerbovik, Great Lakes President and CEO Lasse Petterson, U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-5), Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Philly Shipyard Welder Apprentice Emily Andrewson, who provided a special introduction of the president.

About Philly Shipyard

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) is a leading U.S. shipbuilder that is presently pursuing a mix of commercial and government work. It possesses a state-of-the-art shipbuilding facility and has earned a reputation as a preferred provider of oceangoing merchant vessels with a track record of delivering quality ships, having delivered around 50% of all large ocean-going Jones Act commercial ships since 2000. PSI is the sole operating subsidiary of Philly Shipyard ASA. Philly Shipyard ASA is listed on the Euronext Expand Oslo (Oslo: PHLY) and is majority-owned by Aker Capital AS, which in turn is wholly-owned by Aker ASA (Aker). Aker is an industrial investment company that exercises active ownership to create value. Aker has ownership interests in oil and gas, renewable energy and green technologies, maritime assets, marine biotechnology and industrial software, and its portfolio includes companies like Aker BP, Aker Horizons, Aker BioMarine, Cognite, and Aker Solutions.

For more information about Philly Shipyard, visit www.phillyshipyard.com.

###

Media Contacts:

Philly Shipyard, Inc.
Kelly Whitaker
215-875-2640
Kelly.whitaker@phillyshipyard.com

SOURCE: Philly Shipyard ASA

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769453/Philly-Shipyard-Achieves-Milestone-with-Steel-Cutting-for-Offshore-Wind-Vessel-with-Visit-by-President-Biden

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.