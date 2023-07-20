Cultural Intelligence Leader Qloo and Insights Platform Seek Announce the Launch of a Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2023 / Qloo, an innovator in leveraging artificial intelligence to understand cultural and taste preferences, and Seek, an insights platform that helps organizations discover insights at scale through turnkey analytics applications, have announced today the launch of a strategic partnership between the two companies. The partnership will enable Seek customers to tap into Qloo's database of over 575 million entities across categories such as media, places, and brands worldwide.





"Seek has an incredible track record of helping companies understand how they can apply data and AI to solve and innovate on complex industry problems," said Levi Nitzberg, SVP of Growth at Qloo. "This partnership will enable Seek's clients to integrate Qloo's cultural intelligence into their business strategies, thereby helping them uncover new market segments, improve their customer capture and retention rates, optimize their marketing channels, and so much more."

Qloo, which was named "Best Decision Intelligence Company" by the 2023 AI Breakthrough Awards, has run a number of tests with Seek to better understand how their data and insights can be applied across industries and business goals. In one case, Seek leveraged Qloo's cultural intelligence insights to help a fast-growing CPG brand optimize their sales and distribution strategies based on correlations between a specific product and more than 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide, thereby increasing sales and driving revenue growth.

"Qloo's AI platform is sophisticated and highly trained, and their proprietary data pipelines are truly unique in the market," said Erik Mitchell, CEO of Seek. "We've been extremely impressed with the depth of insights that Qloo's AI provides and are excited to be able to introduce and offer this service to our clients - it's a great complement to the work we've been doing for the past four years."

About Qloo:

Qloo is the leading artificial intelligence platform on culture and taste preferences, providing completely anonymized and encrypted consumer taste data and recommendations for leading companies in the tech, entertainment, publishing, retail, travel, hospitality and CPG sectors. Qloo's proprietary API can predict consumers' preferences and connect how their tastes correlate across over a dozen major categories, including music, film, television, podcasts, dining, nightlife, fashion, consumer products, books and travel. Launched in 2012, Qloo combines the latest in machine learning, theoretical research in Neuroaesthetics and one of the largest pipelines of detailed taste data to better inform its customers - and makes all of this intelligence available through an API. By allowing companies to speak more effectively with their target consumers, Qloo helps its customers solve real-world problems such as driving sales, saving money on media buys, choosing locations and building brands.

About Seek:

Seek, an Eldridge company, is an insights platform that helps organizations discover insights at scale through turnkey analytics applications. The platform is cloud-native and integrates seamlessly with a business's current systems to drive in-depth insights through intuitive analytics, dashboards, strategies, solutions, and outcomes.

