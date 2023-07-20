Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - In a trailblazing move poised to reshape emergency healthcare delivery, ADVault, Inc., the groundbreaking architect of MyDirectives Solutions for digital advance care planning (ACP) tools and the industry's only HITRUST r2-certified, interoperable, cloud-based storage platform, and RapidSOS, the developer of the world's first intelligent safety platform that links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps, and sensors directly to over 15,000 911 and first responder agencies, have teamed up. This collaboration will accelerate the access and sharing of vital patient ACP document and portable medical order (PMO) information in times of critical need, elevating patients' voices when they are unable to communicate.

In the increasingly complex healthcare landscape, gaining timely access to crucial patient information for well-informed decision-making often presents a significant challenge when paper documents are not available. This partnership will eliminate this hurdle, integrating the ADVault Exchange - the healthcare industry's first and only truly interoperable, HITRUST r2-certified, cloud-based ACP document and PMO form storage - directly into the RapidSOS platform. This enables direct delivery of advance directive information to 911 and first responders based on matching a caller's phone number to their ACP and PMO forms.

Launched July 12, 2023, this innovative integration promises to be a game-changer, providing more personalized and efficient emergency response and a significant reduction in unwanted or unnecessary medical procedures and hospital admissions.

"We're united in our commitment to empower safer, stronger communities with intelligent, data-driven emergency response worldwide," said Indranil Chatterjee, Chief Revenue Officer at RapidSOS. "Our partnership enables first responders to provide the proper response to individuals in need while respecting their advance directives and portable medical orders."

Scott Brown, President and CEO of ADVault, echoed the sentiment, "This synergistic partnership takes the potential of the ADVault Exchange to new heights. It extends our interoperability beyond traditional platforms, reaching frontline healthcare providers when it matters the most. It's about making patients the epicenter of their care journey, honoring their wishes, and providing peace of mind when they need it most."

This landmark collaboration between ADVault and RapidSOS heralds a new era in integrated, efficient, and personalized emergency healthcare delivery. The commitment to empowering patients, supporting frontline responders, and reshaping emergency care shines through this partnership, setting a new benchmark for the healthcare industry.

###

About RapidSOS, Inc.

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps, and sensors directly to safety agents, 911, and first responders. To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com.

About ADVault, Inc.

ADVault, Inc. is the future of advance care planning (ACP) for healthcare providers, payers, and consumers. It's truly simple to use MyDirectives Solutions and link to the ADVault Exchange. We offer the best tools to create, upload, store, find, download, or share ACP documents and portable medical order forms, whenever, and wherever needed. Our end-to-end, cloud-based, SaaS solutions support compliance with Medicare mandates to do more ACP and to deliver more value-based care. Join the movement to digital advance care planning at http://www.advaultinc.com/ and www.mydirectives.com.

Contact:

Cindy Davis

469-238-2858, ext. 201

cdavis@advaultinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174282