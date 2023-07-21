Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2023) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announced today that Lieutenant General (Ret) Jeffrey W. Talley has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately, to focus on his health and family. Dr. Talley has been a valued member of the Board since March 27, 2019, and served as the Company's Board Chair and a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Ian Mor Macdonald, currently the Audit Committee Chair, will also assume the role of Board Chair. Mr. Macdonald is an experienced Chair having held the role at several publicly listed companies as well as various private companies.

"We were very fortunate to have had Jeffrey's contributions over the last four years," stated Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "His distinguished track record in the U.S. military, along with his complementary knowledge in environmental engineering and science, has assisted with restructuring the Board and executing our vision to be a leading full-service solutions provider in the watertech and environmental space. We wish him all the best as he prioritizes his health and family."

BluMetric is pleased to extend a warm welcome to Dr. David L. Rudolph, Ph.D., P. Eng., as a member of its Board and Audit Committee, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

"Dr. Rudolph is a recognized leader in applied water and environmental research and has been an educator of many top consultants in the Company," added Scott MacFabe.

"I am thrilled to join BluMetric," said Dr. Rudolph. "The Company's success has been predicated on its ability to deliver world class water management solutions while striving to scale its agile and mission-ready water treatment products. I look forward to providing my unique insight in the complicated but vital space of water."

Dr. Rudolph, a professor and former Chairman of the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Waterloo, brings a wide breadth of expertise in hydrogeology, as well as groundwater protection and management. Dr. Rudolph has received prestigious accolades including the 2010 NGWA's M. King Hubbert Award, the 2013 NGWA Darcy Lecturer in Ground Water Science, and the 2020 IAH Robert N. Farvolden Award in Groundwater Science.

He holds a Ph.D. in Science, specializing in hydrogeology, from the University of Waterloo, as well as a Master of Science in Earth Sciences from the same institution and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Manitoba.

Pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, BluMetric has granted options of 90,000 common shares to its newly appointed board member Dr. Rudolph. These options are granted effective July 20, 2023, and will vest over three years and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.43 per share for a period of five years.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca



Vivian Karaiskos, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 1-877-487-8436

Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca



Brandon Chow, Principal & Founder

Otis Investor Relations Inc.

Tel: 1-647-598-8815

Email: brandon@otisir.com

