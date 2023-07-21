Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2023) - Generative design platform Archistar is pleased to announce it has won the Most Innovative Proptech of the Year award (in the Design, Build & Develop category) from Proptech Association Australia for the second year running.

The award, which was judged by a panel of 50 experts, is the only nationally recognised award for Australia's booming property technology sector, with the association representing over 600 businesses.

Archistar is a wholistic tool that aids the entire property planning and development process. The platform gives users extensive information about a potential site, using AI to ensure adherence to local regulations and standards.

The platform has CAD and 3D modelling functionality, allowing designers to generate hundreds of designs to immediately analyse options across floorplates, dwelling mix, sunlight, shadowing and other design elements. It also has budgeting tools to assess whether a development is commercially viable, eliminating weeks from the traditional due diligence process undertaken by property professionals.

The accolade continues Archistar's impressive streak of awards, including the National Proptech of the Year 2022 in the PEXA PropTech Hub WA Awards, and the 3-D Modelling Solution of the Year 2022 in the Proptech Breakthrough Awards.

The company also ranked 80th in the Financial Times' Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia Pacific in 2023, with the founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr Benjamin Coorey ranking 29th in the 2023 Business News Australia's Top 100 Young Entrepreneurs.

Archistar Chief Executive Dr Benjamin Coorey said: "We are honoured to have received the Most Innovative Proptech award for the second year in a row, and this reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire team. The award is a testament to the value that the platform delivers, both in Australia and globally, and we look forward to continuing to drive change in the sector."

The award follows the recent announcement of Archistar's partnership with the City of Vancouver, which will see the delivery of an app for Vancouver citizens as a compliance and education tool. Locally, Archistar is working with a range of councils in NSW and Victoria to deliver efficiencies to the design application process.

Archistar Chairman and Former Managing Director Murdoch Media Prabhat Sethi said: "We are proud to be recognised for our work, where we are innovating across the largest asset class in Australia. We remain committed to transforming the sector and making housing approvals faster, easier and more affordable locally, as well as globally through our U.S. expansion and partnership with the City of Vancouver."

About Archistar: Founded by Dr. Benjamin Coorey, a global expert in 3D generative design, Archistar is the world's leading digital platform for the Property Industry. The platform combines architectural design with artificial intelligence to inform decision-making in property and is used by agents, developers, architects, government planners and homeowners nationwide. Since launching in 2018, Archistar has grown rapidly, listed by the AFR as the 20th fastest growing company in Australia.

