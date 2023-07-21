Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE), the expert in smart battery systems for light and heavy electric vehicles, announces the appointment of Rémi Fusté as Vice-President, Aftermarket and Customer Satisfaction. He also joins the Group's Executive Committee.

With a master's degree in mechanical and IT engineering from I.N.S.A in Lyon, Rémi Fusté has more than 20 years of experience in the automotive industry within the Renault Group, with after-sales service, quality and customer satisfaction. Before joining Forsee Power, he held a position of Global Aftermarket Engineering Director at Renault.

Rémi Fusté will lead the Aftermarket and Customer Satisfaction direction of Forsee Power, created early 2023 to support customers in optimizing the use of their battery systems, from day one operations, with a specially adapted range of products and services.

"I am delighted to join Forsee Power as Vice President Aftermarket and Customer Satisfaction. The industrialization of disruptive battery systems and the appeal of sustainable electric mobility are two assets that convinced me to join the Group to support the needs of its after-sales customers. I am particularly familiar with industrial manufacturing and the important of quality and am eager to take the challenge with the entire team," says Rémi Fusté

Christophe Gurtner, Founder CEO of Forsee Power, concludes: "We are very happy to welcome Rémi to our executive committee. His many years of expertise in the management of after-sales and customer satisfaction in the automotive industry will be a major asset in leading our new Aftermarket department which aims to strengthen our leadership position by offering an ever-increasing range of innovative products and services.

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, buses, trains and ships). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,000 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

