In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for modules from China, rose to $0.168/W, in a week that saw the market contend with a weakening U.S. Dollar and growing prices across China's solar value chain. This 5% increase - CMM's first move up in almost six months following recent record lows according to OPIS data - comes as most contacts noted prices of around $0.17/W and pointed to how the Dollar has depreciated in preceding days. ...

