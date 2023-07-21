Nuvola Technology says it has developed a direct deposition polymer separator technology that can eliminate the primary cause of lithium-ion battery fires.Nuvola Technology has unveiled its patented direct deposition separator technology, which could replace conventional film separators and deliver incremental improvements in safety and performance. The SafeCoat Direct Deposition Separator material is the first product launched by the Los Angeles-based startup, formerly known as Millibatt. Under its previous name, the venture-funded company focused on small, rechargeable, high-density batteries ...

