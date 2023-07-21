

JAC Gas Turbine

TOKYO, July 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received a full-turnkey contract from Chiba-Sodegaura Power Co., Ltd., a company in which TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD is investing, for a project to build three gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power plants with 650MW class natural gas-fired units in Sodegaura City, Chiba Prefecture. A full-scope long-term service agreement (LTSA) was also signed. Commercial operation will commence successively from the 2029 fiscal year, and Mitsubishi Power will thereafter provide support for businesses in providing reliable power supplies through its full-scope LTSA.The gas turbines that will generate the bulk of the power will be M701JAC gas turbines, a cutting-edge, high-performance model, according to the construction plan, which has been designed to achieve minimal environmental impact.This project is a joint venture between MHI and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and covers EPC (engineering, procurement and construction). The two companies will collaborate on this project, with MHI supplying gas turbines, steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators and flue gas desulfurization systems and Mitsubishi Electric supplying generators and electrical products.Future decarbonization will be considered from the construction stage: gas turbines capable of hydrogen co-firing will be supplied, and the plant will be designed so that it can be converted to 100% hydrogen firing with minimal rebuilding.With decarbonization set to take place in the near future, Mitsubishi Power is working on the development of various technologies to provide support for reliable power supplies, both in Japan and overseas. Through this project, Mitsubishi Power will help to alleviate the power supply reliability issues that have occurred during Japan's high-load periods in recent years, and will be a global pioneer in hydrogen power generation, one of the keys to zero-carbon energy.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.