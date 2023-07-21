The researchers of the Belgian research institute used a dual-layer treatment for the perovskite absorber, which they said improved the cell efficiency and stability. The device achieved an open-circuit voltage of 1.17 V, short-circuit density of 24.5 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 84.6%.Belgian research institute Imec has developed an inverted perovskite solar cell with reduced nonradiative recombination and improved interfacial contact. The cell has a p-i-n structure, which means the perovskite cell material is deposited onto the hole transport layer, and then coated with the electron transport ...

