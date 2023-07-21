Germany installed more than 1 GW of new PV systems in June alone. Its cumulative installed PV capacity hit 73.8 GW at the end of the first half of this year.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 1,046.8 MW of new PV systems were registered in June. The nation added 1,040 MW in May 2023 and 437 MW in June 2022. Newly installed PV capacity in Germany hit 6.29 GW in the first six months of this year, up from around 2.36 GW in the same period a year earlier. Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 73.8 GW at the end of June, spread ...

