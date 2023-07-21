Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.07.2023 | 11:06
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China.org.cn: Beijing's cultural treasures - Confucius Temple and Imperial College Museum

BEIJING, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn:

As the capital of five ruling dynasties, Beijing features an extensive collection of imperial temples. But there is a place that differs from the rest, as it is not a temple to revere ancestors or gods, but to commemorate a great thinker and teacher. Today, we will embark on a journey to explore the Confucius Temple and Imperial College Museum, where the ancient ruins vividly narrate the stories of this city.

Wu Ming: Confucius Temple was established during the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) with a history of more than 700 years. During the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), repeated restoration and expansion works were carried out to reach the area it has today.

The Confucius Temple has different types. For example, the Confucius Temple in Qufu, Shandong province, is the ancestral temple of Confucius. As for the Confucius Temple in Beijing, it is the site of veneration for the central government and emperors in particular for Confucianism. This makes the Confucius Temple in Beijing the most prominent among all the temples dedicated to Confucius in the country. Nonetheless, all of these temples share a common purpose, which is to pay homage to the revered figure of Confucius.

In ancient China, the ceremonies honoring Confucian philosophers were categorized into different levels. Similarly, the ranks of reverence within the Confucius Temple varied across different dynasties. The highest and most solemn form of reverence was known as the "grand reverence."

Hossam Al-Maghrabi: Do you think that the Chinese still hold great respect for Confucius today?

Wu Ming: Absolutely. What we see now is a statue of Confucius. We generally call Confucius the great thinker, teacher and philosopher for us. His teachings revolve around important concepts such as virtue ("de"), benevolence ("ren"), harmony ("he"), and others, which form the core principles of Confucianism. The idea of "loving others as yourself" emphasizes the importance of peaceful coexistence and harmonious relationships among people. The value of harmony is deeply cherished, and these Confucian ideals have not only influenced Chinese society but also the broader East Asian region and even global culture. Confucius can be considered a philosopher of global significance.

From the Heart of China

http://arabic.china.org.cn/node_8011982.html

Beijing's cultural treasures - Confucius Temple and Imperial College Museum

http://arabic.china.org.cn/txt/2023-07/17/content_92702250.htm

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4efcomt7eG8

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beijings-cultural-treasures---confucius-temple-and-imperial-college-museum-301882762.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.