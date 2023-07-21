Rockwell Automation Offers Visualization and Maximum Connectivity on Plant Floors with Highly Customizable Graphic Terminals

OptixPanel graphic terminals are available in standard and compact versions, offering design options to fit any application, compatible with FactoryTalk® Optix software.

BRUSSELS, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of a new line of graphic terminals that can help machine builders differentiate their machines and meet a wide range of application needs. The Allen-Bradley® OptixPanel is also compatible with FactoryTalk Optix software, providing visualization and maximum connectivity.

New OptixPanel graphic terminals offer several design options. These options give machine builders significant freedom to customize based on factors like cost, performance, and look and feel. Key design options include:

Compact models are available in smaller physical sizes making certain applications easier.

Standard models have a larger screen size and the ability to operate independently on two networks.

Stainless-steel models that include the IP69K rated option, help meet the needs of users that have washdown requirements.

"OptixPanel graphic terminals are a great option for machine builders. They give you a PC-like user experience in a sealed HMI appliance and with no access to the operating system, there is no need for antivirus software," said Filippo Tosoni, product manager, Rockwell Automation. "These graphic terminals can be tailored for a wide range of applications. And when you combine them with FactoryTalk Optix software, you add the flexibility to develop your applications independently - with a local desktop editor - or collaboratively - on the cloud-based FactoryTalk® Optix Studio, through a web browser."

OptixPanel graphic terminals are available in screen sizes from 4 inches to 21.5 inches, in 4:3 or widescreen proportions. Bezel options include stainless-steel, basic aluminum, aluminum True Flat, and aluminum and glass P-CAP. Additionally, the capacitive multitouch screen technology supports gestures, such as swipe and pinch, for a more intuitive user experience.

Using FactoryTalk Optix software with OptixPanel graphic terminals allows you to have cloud-based access to process data leveraging communication standards like OPC UA and MQTT. Built-in drivers support connections to all types of controllers. SaaS-enabled workflows will enable your team to collaborate anytime, from anywhere, with change tracking and versioning that automatically keeps track of who changed what and when.

OptixPanel graphic terminals leverage the expertise and technology of ASEM, a leading provider of digital automation technologies acquired by Rockwell Automation in 2020.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

