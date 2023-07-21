The online pharmacy Redcare Pharmacy (formerly Shop Apotheke Europe) reports strong growth in the first half of the year. In the coming quarters, the breakthrough in e-prescribing in Germany could provide even more momentum. The share clears an important hurdle.

Redcare Pharmacy: Growth accelerates

Online pharmacy Redcare Pharmacy (€103.50 | NL0012044747) has gained decent momentum in 2023. The company, once known as Shop Apotheke Europe, announced on the basis of preliminary figures that sales in the second quarter rose 46.5 percent to €421 million. Sales of non-prescription (non-Rx) products increased 27.2 percent to €324 million. This represents an acceleration in growth compared to Q1 2023. Redcare will present its final H1 figures on August 1. In addition, the Cologne-based company was able to celebrate a special record. For the first time, the number of customers rose above this round mark with 10.1 million.

Share price over €100 again!

