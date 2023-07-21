Andreas Thorsheim, the CEO of Norway-based residential solar specialist Otovo, recently spoke with pv magazine about high inventory levels for solar modules in Europe and falling panel prices. He said there will be a strong buyer's market this fall and noted that the latest modules off the boat are the cheapest. European warehouses currently host around 40 GW of Chinese-made solar panels, worth about €7 billion ($7.8 billion), according to Norwegian consulting firm Rystad Energy. "The solar value chain is extraordinary in its responsiveness to crises," Norway-based residential solar specialist ...

