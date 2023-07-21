Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS4F | ISIN: SE0009921588 | Ticker-Symbol: BHJC
Frankfurt
21.07.23
08:09 Uhr
9,335 Euro
-0,140
-1,48 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0159,36513:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2023 | 08:06
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bilia AB: Second quarter 2023

Stable results in Sweden and Western Europe

Second quarter 2023

  • Net turnover amounted to SEK 9,826 M (8,945), an increase of 10 per cent.
  • Operational earnings amounted to SEK 444 M (498).
  • Sweden and Western Europe reported higher operational earnings while Norway reported SEK 93 M lower operational earnings compared to the previous year.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 394 M (521). The previous year's operating profit included a profit from sale of operations of SEK 55 M.
  • Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 262 M (385). The previous year's net profit included a profit after tax from sale of operations of SEK 44 M. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.85 (4.15).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 519 M (246).

First six months 2023

  • Net turnover amounted to SEK 19,698 M (17,629), an increase of 12 per cent.
  • Operational earnings amounted to SEK 875 M (998).
  • Sweden and Western Europe reported higher operational earnings while Norway reported SEK 175 M lower operational earnings compared to the previous year.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 774 M (1,205). The previous year's operating profit included a profit from sale of operations of SEK 277 M.
  • Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 513 M (979). The previous year's net profit included a profit after tax from sale of operations of SEK 266 M. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.58 (10.40).
  • Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 27 M (594).

Gothenburg, July 21, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:
Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se
Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se
Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 21 2023, at 08:00 o'clock CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia's Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.