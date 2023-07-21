Bilia AB: Second quarter 2023

Stable results in Sweden and Western Europe

Second quarter 2023

Net turnover amounted to SEK 9,826 M (8,945), an increase of 10 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 444 M (498).

Sweden and Western Europe reported higher operational earnings while Norway reported SEK 93 M lower operational earnings compared to the previous year.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 394 M (521). The previous year's operating profit included a profit from sale of operations of SEK 55 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 262 M (385). The previous year's net profit included a profit after tax from sale of operations of SEK 44 M. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.85 (4.15).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 519 M (246).

First six months 2023

Net turnover amounted to SEK 19,698 M (17,629), an increase of 12 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 875 M (998).

Sweden and Western Europe reported higher operational earnings while Norway reported SEK 175 M lower operational earnings compared to the previous year.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 774 M (1,205). The previous year's operating profit included a profit from sale of operations of SEK 277 M.

Net profit for the period amounted to SEK 513 M (979). The previous year's net profit included a profit after tax from sale of operations of SEK 266 M. Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.58 (10.40).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 27 M (594).

Gothenburg, July 21, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on July 21 2023, at 08:00 o'clock CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe's largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia's Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia's Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia's Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.