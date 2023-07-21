Enzolytics, Inc.: Biogenysis Inc. Announces a Collaboration with Khalpey AI Lab in using Artificial Intelligence for Unveiling Potential Biomarkers and Predicting the Onset or Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease.

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Biogenysis, Inc. ("BGEN"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzolytics, Inc. (the "Company" or "ENZC"), a drug development biotech company, announced today a partnership with Khalpey AI Lab to identify biomarkers for early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's disease affects over 5.2 million Americans over the age of 65 and hundreds of thousands under 65 with early-onset Alzheimer's. Discovering and validating disease biomarkersare critical in diagnosing, treating, and predicting the disease. High-throughput technology generates vast biological data, but AI can manage and interpret complex datasets in microbiome research, genetics, and nutrition, offering promising avenues for understanding and combating Alzheimer's disease.

The collaboration aims to identify biomarkers for early-onset Alzheimer's disease and novel therapeutic targets to delay the progression of the disease.

Dr. Zain Khalpey, Director of the AI Lab (https://khalpey-ai.com ), stated, "The future in AI is not a gift, but an achievement. Our lab strives to do this in applied AI models in healthcare at the bedside with our partners. Our AI Lab brings clinically applied artificial intelligence to the patient bedside and focuses on a smarter future. While standing at the forefront of medical technology, our research is helping to create a more intelligent tomorrow by elevating patient data collection and analysis to a new level. With one eye on the future, our innovative tools are helping healthcare professionals make better-informed medical decisions and even predict and prevent adverse patient events before they occur. This integration with the Biogenysis AI platform significantly improves our AI tools and clinical outcomes."

Dr. Gaurav Chandra, CEO of Biogenysis, Inc., said, "This partnership showcases our Company's dedication to advancing the field of drug discovery through artificial intelligence. We use AI to improve drug discovery and expand our IP portfolio. Our AI platform advances healthcare from reactive to predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory care." Dr. Chandra added, "We aim to identify early biomarkers for Alzheimer's disease and discover new therapeutic targets to slow its progression. The AI model incorporates genetics, nutrition, and microbiome and can be applied to other chronic diseases. We welcome this partnership with Dr. Zain Khalpey's AI Lab as it will significantly accelerate our progress in the field of providing effective medical care."

Enzolytics, Inc. Overview

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to commercializing its multiple proprietary proteins and monoclonal antibodies targeting numerous infectious diseases. The Company has proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against multiple infectious diseases. This technology is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for treating the CoronaVirus (SARS-CoV-2), HIV-1, and the Feline Leukemia virus. The Company has also identified conserved epitopes on and has plans to produce mAbs targeting many other viruses, including HIV-2, Influenza A and B, H1N1 influenza, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), Small-Pox, Ebola Virus, Tetanus, Diphtheria, HTLV-1/2, Rabies, Herpes zoster, Varicella zoster, Anthrax, Mason-Pfizer monkey virus (MPMV) and Visna virus (VISNA). The Company has also analyzed epitopes of animal viruses and plans to produce mAbs for treating these animal viruses.

The Company is also advancing a patented and clinically tested therapeutic compound, ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1). ITV-1 is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), covered by U.S. Patent Nos. 8,066,982 and 7,479,538. Studies have shown it to be effective in treating HIV/AIDS. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

