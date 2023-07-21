Code Green Apparel Corp. Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Fleet with Purchase of 50 Bitcoin Miner S19 XP Units

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK:CGAC) a leading player in the cryptocurrency industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of 50 state-of-the-art Bitcoin Miner S19 XP units via Compass Mining, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy, bringing its fleet to 560 miners. The fleet number contains 5 S19j Pro & 100 S19 XP miners acquired during the asset purchase "Operating Group 1" & "Operation Group 2", 405 S19 Pro+ (this is a correction from 412 previously stated), and lastly, of course, the new acquisition of the 50 S19 XP Units. This strategic investment solidifies Code Green Apparel Corp.'s position as a critical player in the mining sector, along with obtaining an additional hash rate. It demonstrates its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in cryptocurrency mining.

Bitcoin mining plays a critical role in the decentralized nature and security of the Bitcoin network. Code Green Apparel Corp. recognizes the importance of utilizing efficient mining equipment to maintain a competitive edge. The acquisition of 50 Bitcoin Miner S19 XP units represents a substantial step forward in enhancing Code Green Apparel Corp.'s mining capabilities and maximizing operational efficiency.

The Bitcoin Miner S19 XP is renowned for its exceptional performance, energy efficiency, and reliability. By incorporating these cutting-edge units into its mining infrastructure, Code Green Apparel Corp. significantly increases its hashing power and overall mining capacity. This investment reinforces the company's commitment to driving innovation and maintaining a robust mining operation.

"We are thrilled to announce the purchase of 50 Bitcoin Miner S19 XP units, which will bolster our mining capabilities and further strengthen our position in the cryptocurrency industry," said Logan W. Rice, Chief Executive Officer at Code Green Apparel Corp. "This strategic investment aligns with our mission to stay at the forefront of technology and solidify our role in the decentralization and security of the Bitcoin network."

Code Green Apparel Corp. has a track record of embracing technological advancements and adopting best practices in the cryptocurrency industry. By investing in the Bitcoin Miner S19 XP units, the company not only enhances its mining operations but also contributes to the overall decentralization and security of the Bitcoin network.

As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve and gain mainstream acceptance, Code Green Apparel Corp.'s commitment to innovation and strategic investments places it in a prime position to capitalize on future opportunities. By expanding its mining capabilities by acquiring the Bitcoin Miner S19 XP units, Code Green Apparel Corp. sets the stage for continued growth and success in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.

About Code Green Apparel Corp.: Code Green Apparel Corp. is a prominent cryptocurrency player specializing in Bitcoin Mining. With a solid commitment to innovation, Code Green Apparel Corp. is dedicated to driving the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology while maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence.

