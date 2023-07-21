Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
21.07.2023 | 13:50
Contributed Content Connection to Service Wick Communications Across Its Publications

Community Media Company to Use New Byline Platform for Expert-Written Article Exchanges

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Wick Communications, a community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines, and specialty publications in 13 states, has tapped Contributed Content Connection (CCC) to link its editorial staff with expert sources. Contributed Content Connection is the public exchange for full-length written byline articles.

Contributed Content Connection

Contributed Content Connection
Contributed Content Connection Logo



After a successful first link for Wick Communication's Green Valley News in Arizona, the media company expanded its relationship with Contributed Content Connection to assist all its publications. Before CCC's launch in February 2023, expert sources and media outlets had no shared network or exchange of contributed content opportunities. The only interactions were one-off instances or application-based memberships at single publications. Contributed Content Connection enables expert sources and media outlets to submit and review mutual opportunities between each other.

"I saw firsthand Contributed Content Connection is a simple, easy-to-use platform. My initial submission request was targeted specifically to healthy eating in Tucson, which resulted in multiple pitches from experts wanting to write the piece," said Dan Shearer, Wick Communications' Editorial Director. "This is a good way to supplement and support local newspapers and magazines, like ours, or those nationally."

For expert sources, published contributed content provides increased public attention, thought leadership, media exposure and SEO. For media outlets, contributed content supplements story breadth and depth, and it helps publications better prepare for deadlines by improving predictability of article quantities.

"It's exciting to team up with Wick Communications across the board, helping further expand the media outlet side of our equation. We've built a large base of expert sources who seek the chance to illustrate their expertise," said Matt Siegler, Contributed Content Connection's Chief Innovation Officer. "This partnership helps fulfill needs for insightful articles, benefiting both the publications and experts alike."

To learn more about Contributed Content Connection, visit https://contributedcontentconnection.com.

To learn more about Wick Communications, visit https://wickcommunications.com/.

About Contributed Content Connection:
Contributed Content Connection (CCC) is a central hub for byline news article opportunities. CCC offers media outlets the ability to publicize requests for specific article submissions to qualified expert sources. Willing experts search and submit pitches to write the content in response. Contributed Content Connection was invented by PR and media relations professionals who were seeing a shifting trend toward more contributed content. To learn more, visit https://contributedcontentconnection.com.

About Wick Communications:
Wick Communications is a family-owned community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines, and specialty publications in 13 states. The home office is in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and Wick publishes newspapers in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, and Washington. To learn more, visit https://wickcommunications.com/.

Contact Information
Matthew Siegler
President
matt@highrespublicrelations.com
847.242.1087

SOURCE: Contributed Content Connection

