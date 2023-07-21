Promobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces Support for COPE/WPCO Devices, Expanding Android Device Management Capabilities

PUNE, India, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion , its Unified Endpoint Management solution, now supports the management of Android COPE/WPCO devices. This latest update represents a significant milestone in Android device management, enabling organizations to enhance security and flexibility in the workplace.

Organizations today are constantly seeking ways to optimize productivity while ensuring data security. While Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has been a popular approach, it may not be suitable for all industries and work scenarios. Understanding the diverse needs of businesses and employees, Scalefusion now offers support for COPE (Corporate-Owned, Personally Enabled) and WPCO (Work Profile on Corporate Owned) devices.

COPE/WPCO devices provide a balanced solution that combines the security benefits of corporate-owned devices with the flexibility of personal devices. With this new feature, businesses can maintain strict control over corporate data and applications while empowering employees to utilize the same devices for personal use. The implementation of a separate work container ensures a clear separation between work and personal activities, enhancing work data security without compromising employee privacy.

"We are thrilled to introduce support for COPE/WPCO devices," said Mr. Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion. "This update reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge Android device management solutions that address the unique needs of modern organizations. With COPE/WPCO support, businesses can optimize security and productivity, empowering their knowledge workers with the flexibility they need while maintaining control over sensitive corporate data."

Scalefusion continuously strives to enhance its offerings based on customer feedback and industry best practices. This update further solidifies Scalefusion's position as a leader in Android Device Management , enabling organizations across various sectors to embrace flexible work environments while ensuring data security and compliance.

