Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2023
92 Leser
Workiva: Jumpstarting Sustainable Innovation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Workiva:

Workiva, Friday, July 21, 2023, Press release picture

Noel Kinder, chief sustainability officer at Nike, and Brian Matt, head of ESG advisory at the New York Stock Exchange, join Workiva's Mandi McReynolds on the latest episode of ESG Talk. The trio talk about ESG as a catalyst for product innovation and finding value in collaboration and learning from others.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769564/Jumpstarting-Sustainable-Innovation

