Live Current Media Inc.: Live Current Media Announces Progress on Regulatory Filings

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Live Current Media Inc. ("Live Current" or the "Company") (OTCQB:LIVC), a leading company in the Media and Technology space, looks to inform the market of its recent developments and upcoming plans. The Company remains committed to transparency and accountability, and is working diligently to submit its Q1 10Q filings shortly followed by the Q2 10Q filings.

Point 1: Focus on Financial Compliance

Live Current has been working diligently to ensure that both its Q1 and Q2 10Q filings are in order and submitted. The Company places a high priority on adhering to all financial reporting requirements to maintain a robust and transparent relationship with its shareholders and the investment community.

Point 2: Reclassification of OTCQB Status from OTC Expert Market

Upon successfully submitting the Q1 and Q2 10Q filings, Live Current will actively pursue reobtaining OTCQB status. Achieving OTCQB status demonstrates the Company's commitment to maintaining high standards of corporate governance and financial reporting. This elevated listing tier on the OTC Markets will enhance the Company's visibility, credibility, and accessibility to a broader investor base.

The executive team at Live Current is fully committed to driving the Company's success and growth while delivering long-term value to its shareholders. The Company's dedication to transparent financial reporting and its pursuit of OTCQB status reaffirm its commitment to operating with the highest standards of integrity and accountability.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. has created an integrated "Exosystem" to power the independent creator. The Company acquires and integrates technologies that automate key processes in content and community creation, bringing together innovative businesses and technologies to provide an end-to-end resource for the hundreds of millions of creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The Live Current platform features a growing set of creative tools and community building technologies that include video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community in addition to providing community and experiential solutions for businesses wishing to become more creative in the way they reach their customers. The Live Current Exosystem helps creators manage the four key pillars of independent creativity: Creation, Amplification, Participation and Monetization.

On behalf of the board of directors of Live Current Media Inc.

Mark Ollila, CEO & Director

Investors, media, and other interested parties are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on Live Current Media's progress and developments. For any inquiries or additional information, please contact:

mark@livecurrent.com

www.livecurrentmedia.com

All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including any projections of growth, earnings, revenue, cash or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies, objectives and goals of management for future operations, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, statements of belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions particularly as they relate to demand for our products and services; competitive factors; changes in operating expenses; our ability to raise capital as and when we need it and other factors. Live Current Media, Inc. assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or actual outcomes and does not intend to do so.

SOURCE: Live Current Media Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769537/Live-Current-Media-Announces-Progress-on-Regulatory-Filings