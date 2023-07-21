Flow Cytometry Market size worth $ 7,384.22 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 7.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Flow Cytometry Market Size By Technology, By Product And Service, By End-User, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Flow Cytometry Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Flow Cytometry Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3,771.31 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7,384.22 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=26644

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flow Cytometry Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Flow Cytometry Market: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Technological Advances Drive Demand

In cell analysis and diagnostics, flow cytometry, a laser-based method used to assess cellular and particle properties, has emerged as a key component. Flow cytometry is a technique that allows for the accurate examination of cell surface and internal molecules while also evaluating multiple parameters of individual cells by suspending cells and particles in fluid and putting them through a laser beam. This adaptable technology has several uses in diagnostic facilities, academic and clinical research institutes, and it provides accurate results quickly.

Market Growth Accelerators

Several important aspects are driving the enormous expansion of the flow cytometry market, including:

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases: The demand for enhanced diagnostic technologies has increased due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases around the world. The capacity of flow cytometry to deliver precise and thorough cell analyses has made it a useful tool for comprehending the underlying causes of numerous chronic diseases.

Growing Knowledge and Expenditure on Healthcare Sectors: The demand for flow cytometry Flow Cytometry Market has steadily increased as a result of growing knowledge of the value of early illness diagnosis and rising investments in healthcare infrastructure. The availability of cutting-edge technologies has further promoted the technology's adoption in research and diagnosis.

Developments in Flow Cytometry Technology: Flow cytometry applications in clinical research labs and diagnostic facilities have grown as a result of ongoing developments in the field. The growth of flow cytometry in several scientific applications has been fueled by the creation of creative multicolor assays and radical reagents for analysis.

Greater Attention Paid to Immunology and Immuno-Oncology Research: The increase in immunology and immuno-oncology research has highlighted the importance of accurate cellular analysis. The capacity of flow cytometry to examine intricate cellular interactions has made it an essential tool in many domains.

Increasing Number of Cancer and HIV Patients: There is a demand for more effective diagnostic and research tools as HIV and cancer cases increase globally. Because of its precision and adaptability in analyzing various disorders, flow cytometry is now more widely used in medical settings.

Research Projects Following the COVID-19 Outbreak: Extensive research and development efforts for novel vaccines and treatments were sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. Characterizing immune responses was a critical function of flow cytometry, which increased demand for flow cytometry products in research applications.

Market Obstacles

Despite the flow cytometry market optimistic development prospects, there are a few obstacles to overcome:

High Cost of Flow Cytometry Equipment: Flow cytometry equipment can be pricey, especially when it comes to models with cutting-edge capabilities. Small- and medium-sized healthcare facilities and diagnostic labs in emerging nations are financially burdened by the large upfront investment, which restricts their capacity to embrace cutting-edge flow cytometry equipment.

Important Key Players and the Market Environment

The flow cytometry market is extremely cutthroat, with several major firms fostering its expansion and innovation. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux S.A, Cytonome St, Apogee Flow Systems, Agilent Technologies, Luminex, Miltenyi Biotec, and Merck KGaA are a few notable businesses. To increase their market share and position in the industry, many businesses employ crucial development techniques.

Market Prospects

The adaptability and precision of flow cytometry in cell analysis and diagnostics equip it for sustained expansion in the upcoming years. Global demand for flow cytometry solutions is anticipated to be driven by technological improvements along with an increasing emphasis on research into various disease areas.

In conclusion, the flow cytometry market is expanding significantly, mostly due to reasons including the increased incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare costs, and ongoing technological improvements. Despite the difficulties posed by high equipment prices, it is projected that leading companies' commitment to R&D efforts would further spur the market's expansion.

For more information, financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, on the Global Flow Cytometry Market, please purchase Flow Cytometry Market report at Verified Market Research.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Flow Cytometry Market into Technology, Product And Service, End-User, Application, And Geography.

Flow Cytometry Market, by Technology

Cell-Based Flow Cytometry



Bead-Based Flow Cytometry

Flow Cytometry Market, by Product And Service

Instruments



Cell Analyzer





Cell Sorter



Reagents and Consumables



Services



Software



Accessories

Flow Cytometry Market, by End-User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories



Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies



Research Laboratories and Institutes

Flow Cytometry Market, by Application

Industrial Applications



Clinical Applications



Cancer





Hematology





Immunodeficiency Diseases



Research Applications



Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology





Immunology





Cell Sorting

Flow Cytometry Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa





Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Immuno Oncology Assays Market By Product (Consumables, Software and Services), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Flow Cytometry), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer), By Application (Research Applications, Clinical Diagnostics), By Geography, And Forecast

Imaging Flow Cytometry Market By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Academic & Research Institutes, Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), By Geography, And Forecast

Hematology Market By Product (Hematology Analyzers, Flow Cytometers, Coagulation Analyzers), By Application (Drug Testing, Auto Immune Disease, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus), By Geography, And Forecast

Cellular Analysis Market By Product (Imaging, PCR, Flow Cytometry, High-content Screening, Blotting, Spectrophotometry), By Application (Stem Cell, Cancer, Tissue Engineering), By Geography, And Forecast

10 Best Diagnostic Imaging Services Brands facilitating better health management

Visualize Flow Cytometry Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flow-cytometry-market-size-worth--7-384-22-million-globally-by-2030-at-7-75-cagr-verified-market-research-301882940.html