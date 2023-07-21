Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
WKN: A2PGAG | ISIN: CA13809L1094 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2023 | 14:36
Cansortium Inc: Cansortium Appoints John Mazarakis to its Board of Directors

MIAMI, July 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the FLUENT brand, has appointed John Mazarakis to its board of directors (the "Board") effective July 17, 2023. Mr. Mazarakis replaces John McKimm on the Board, who resigned from the Board effective June 30, 2023.

Mr. Mazarakis brings over 20 years of entrepreneurial, operational, and managerial experience to Cansortium. Over the last two decades, he has launched successful ventures in real estate, retail, hospitality and personal fitness. He has built, owned, and operated 35+ restaurants with more than 1,500 employees. In addition, John has built a real estate portfolio of over 30 properties, developed over 1 million square feet of commercial real estate, and completed multiple real estate financing transactions. He has invested in and served as an advisor to multiple successful startups.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. McKimm for his contributions to Cansortium and wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Cansortium's Executive Chairman Bill Smith. "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Mazarakis to the Board and look forward to leveraging his diverse experience as we continue to grow our footprint in Florida as well as other markets."

Mr. Mazarakis commented, "Cansortium has incredible potential, and stands out in a highly competitive cannabis industry as it generates some of the highest margins and operating cash flow. I look forward to advising the Company as it executes on its strategy and seeks to deliver another year of strong growth and cash flow generation in 2023."

About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium Inc. is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FLUENT brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is currently transitioning its headquarters from Miami, Florida to Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getFLUENT.com.

For further information, please contact:

Company Contact:
Robert Beasley, CEO
850-972-8077
investors.getFLUENT.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
720-330-2829
investors@cansortiuminc.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
