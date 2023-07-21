Anzeige
Freitag, 21.07.2023
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Dow Jones News
21.07.2023 | 16:31
Superblock Raises USD8M for "Over Protocol," a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focusing on Lightweight Full Nodes

Chainwire 
21-Jul-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Seoul, South Korea, 07/21/2023, Chainwire 
Superblock, a contributor to Over Protocol, has raised USD8 million from prominent companies and VCs in South Korea 
across two funding rounds. Investors included SK, Netmarble, DSC, E&Investment, Schmidt, SpringCamp, and NaverZ. 
  Ben (Jae-Yun) Kim, the founder of Superblock, said: "We are deeply diving into the South Korea market with the best 
  local partners and looking to meet global partners accelerating us all over the world." 
As layer 1 blockchains have become faster and more established over time, the costs of bootstrapping and maintaining 
nodes have become increasingly expensive. As a consequence, blockchain applications have become challenging to operate 
without the use of costly equipment. 
Over Protocol is a new layer 1 blockchain based on a protocol named "Ethanos" that only considers active accounts 
valid, enabling full nodes to discard obsolete data and operate with less storage, thus allowing for reduced storage 
requirements. With Over, anyone will be able to run a node and become a validator on their PCs at home. Ethanos has 
been published at EuroSys'21. 
  "With the ability for anyone to run a validator, individuals can earn potentially passive income through a process 
  called home staking, enabling them to embrace a new lifestyle with new payment options, enhanced credit, and 
  innovative finance opportunities," Ben added. 
About Superblock 
Superblock builds products, tools, and decentralized applications to flourish the Over Protocol. Over Protocol is a 
truly decentralized layer 1 blockchain providing lightweight full nodes. 
For more information: Twitter | Discord | Medium 
Contact 
Marketer 
David Kim 
Superblock 
david@superblock.xyz 
+821043302540 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1685823 21-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=77ce6805c0986cbd1cd2776008293b1c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685823&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

