The two companies are targeting to reach an annual production capacity of 20 GW by the end of 2025. Manufacturing activities are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of next year.From pv magazine USA US-based Revkor Energy Holdings Inc and German industrial equipment provider H2 Gemini Technology Consulting GmbH have announced a plan to build a solar cell and module factory in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. "Under the terms of the partnership, Revkor and H2 Gemini will collaborate to establish high-efficiency HJT PV cell and module production across multiple project sites, with a targeted ...

