The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 20 July 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 20 July 2023 89.26p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 87.26p per ordinary share
21 July 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45