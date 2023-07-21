Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 21.7.2023: Warum hier heute noch rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850875 | ISIN: US4404521001 | Ticker-Symbol: HO7
Tradegate
21.07.23
15:44 Uhr
36,160 Euro
+0,040
+0,11 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,17036,24017:10
36,17036,24017:10
ACCESSWIRE
21.07.2023 | 16:50
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hormel Foods Corporation: Hormel Foods Named One of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Innovation has long been a cultural centerpiece of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), and today, the company was recognized on Fast Company's fifth annual list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized as one of the top innovative companies in the nation. It's a credit to the inspired team of innovators we have here that are making it all happen," said Scott Aakre, senior vice president, Brand Fuel at Hormel Foods. "The food industry is constantly evolving, and it is our commitment as a global branded food company to keep pace with that evolution by making insights-led innovation central to everything we do. Innovation has always been an important part of our culture. We're constantly striving to improve the lives of our customers and consumers by meeting their needs with innovative processes and product solutions while also creating a more sustainable future for both our company and the planet."

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners worldwide from a variety of industries, including biotech, consumer-packaged goods, education, healthcare and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies, which now includes Hormel Foods for the first time.

Hormel Foods recently unveiled a new center of excellence focused on consumer insights and innovation called Brand Fuel. The Brand Fuel team serves as the company's hub for consumer insights and brand diagnostics while supporting technology to enable connections with consumers on where and how they shop and eat.

Additionally the company launched its Originate Initiative, an email series that shares many of the industry-leading efforts the company is pioneering today, while sparking conversations about tomorrow and beyond.

"Innovation is part of our DNA, and it will continue to play an important part in our future," Aakre said. "It's one of the reasons we have had so much success for so many years."

To see the complete list of Fast Company's 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators, visit fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Hormel Foods Corporation, Friday, July 21, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Hormel Foods Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Hormel Foods Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hormel-foods-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Hormel Foods Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769591/Hormel-Foods-Named-One-of-Fast-Companys-Best-Workplaces-for-Innovators

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.