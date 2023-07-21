LONDON, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With their round bodies and fluffy outlooks, the giant pandas have captivated not only the Chinese but also beyond. Who can resist the combination of cuteness and flexibility.

Now, the animal has geared up to embrace the Europe.

As the 31st World University Games is to kick off in Chengdu within one week, the hometown of the giant pandas, the mascot - Rongbao - a giant panda and the designing of sports icons have now met with the Europeans during a campaign launched by China Media Group (CMG) Europe.

In Brussels, Poland, Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, Switzerland, France and Greek, university students, tourists, sports enthusiasts have participated in the campaign of guessing sports through giant panda paintings. Many of them found no difficulties in giving the correct answer.

The designing of the sports icons are based on ancient skills of water and ink paintings in China, which combines tradition with the sports.

Some of the participants even took the invitation to imitate the sports of the giant pandas, including some acrobatic movements.

The giant panda no doubts attracted the most attention. According to the salesman in the gift shop of zoo in Belgium, the giant panda is the most popular animal in the zoo.

There are several visitors who used to tour around China as well, and Chengdu has obviously impressed them a lot with the local specials including the hot pot and Mapo Tofu.

The 31st FISU Summer World University Games is scheduled to take place in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8, 2023.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159354/Sports_icons_Chengdu_FISU_Games.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159357/Visitors_guessing_sports.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/giant-panda-ignites-chengdu-university-games-in-europe-in-association-with-cmg-europe-301883046.html