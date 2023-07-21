AEG, LA Kings and LA Galaxy Team Up With Six Los Angeles-Based Nonprofits To Help Elementary School Students Prepare for Upcoming School Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / AEG

With the school year set to start in August, AEG along with its sports franchises, the LA Kings and LA Galaxy have teamed up with six Los Angeles-based nonprofits to ensure that elementary school students across Southern California have the supplies they need to be successful during the upcoming academic year.

On July 14, employees from AEG, the LA Kings and the LA Galaxy gathered at L.A. LIVE in Downtown Los Angeles to pack 3,500 backpacks with a variety of school essentials, including folders, rulers, pens and pencils, glue sticks, pencil sharpeners, scissors, crayons, and colored pencils. The backpacks were then distributed to 10th Street Elementary School in Pico- Union, and non-profits across the region including Crenshaw Family YMCA, Empowerment Effect, A Place Called Home, Boys & Girls Club of Carson, and the St. Francis Center.

"Across Los Angeles parents struggle to meet the high costs associated with kids going back to school," said Anette Padilla, Director, Community Foundation, Community Affairs, AEG. "Yet we know that getting a good education is the gateway to providing students in low-income communities with the ability to achieve their full potential. That is whyAEG and our sports franchises are committed to working closely with non-profits across Southern California to provide more equitable opportunities for all kids."

"With brand-new backpacks filled with school supplies, thousands of children across Los Angeles will be ready to start their school year with confidence," said?Gabriel Osollo, Senior Manager, Community Relations, LA Galaxy. "We are very proud of our employee's volunteerism not only for this event, but for all of the events throughout the year that they participate in, because these activities exemplify the true spirit of service."

Employees from AEG, LA Galaxy and LA Kings help pack backpacks for under-resourced students at their school supplies drive.

