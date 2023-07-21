DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RISSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Notice of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RISSIA RTS: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Notice of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting 21-Jul-2023 / 18:18 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 21^st July 2023 (For Immediate Release) Re: Notice of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting The Directors of the Company wish to announce that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company proposed for 11 April 2023 at 3.00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) could not validly deliberate on the items of the agenda as the quorum requirement was not reached. The Directors of the Company wish to announce that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be reconvened to be held, without a physical presence of shareholders, at the registered office of the Company on 31 July 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) with the agenda as per the original Extraordinary General Meeting: 1. decision to dissolve the Company and to voluntarily put the Company into liquidation (liquidation volontaire) with immediate effect; 2. decision to appoint ME BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.à r.l., as liquidator (liquidateur), represented by Mr Eric Chinchon, for the liquidation of the Company (the Liquidator); 3. determination of the powers of the Liquidator in relation to the liquidation procedure of the Company; 4. decision to approve the remuneration of the Liquidator; 5. decision to instruct the Liquidator to realize, at the best of its abilities and with regard to the circumstances, all the assets of each of the Company's sub-funds, to pay the debts and to issue a report on the liquidation; 6. decision to discharge the directors of the Company, without reservation or restriction; 7. decision to instruct the auditor of the Company, namely KPMG Luxembourg SA (the Auditor), to issue a report on the liquidation; and 8. decision to entrust the liquidator to convene a further general meeting of shareholders resolving on the closing of the liquidation and determination of its agenda; 9. miscellaneous. Please be informed that no quorum will be required for the valid constitution of the General Meeting. Approval of the first resolution requires the affirmative vote of at least 2/3 of the votes cast at the General Meeting. The other resolutions will be passed if approved by a simple majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. Enquiries: Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management Telephone: +352 4 767 (Luxembourg) 5999 IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Telephone: +353 1 697 1684

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: NOG TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 259481 EQS News ID: 1685989 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 13:18 ET (17:18 GMT)