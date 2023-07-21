Anzeige
Dow Jones News
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Notice of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC (RUSB) 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RUSFOC: ITI Funds UCITS ETF SICAV Notice of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting 
21-Jul-2023 / 18:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV 
21^st July 2023 (For Immediate Release) 
Re: Notice of Reconvened Extraordinary General Meeting 
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company proposed for 11 
April 2023 at 3.00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) could not validly deliberate on the items of the agenda as the quorum 
requirement was not reached. 
The Directors of the Company wish to announce that the extraordinary general meeting of the Company will be reconvened 
to be held, without a physical presence of shareholders, at the registered office of the Company on 31 July 2023 at 
11:00 a.m. (Luxembourg time) with the agenda as per the original Extraordinary General Meeting: 
 1. decision to dissolve the Company and to voluntarily put the Company into liquidation (liquidation 
  volontaire) with immediate effect; 
 2. decision to appoint ME BUSINESS SOLUTIONS S.à r.l., as liquidator (liquidateur), represented by Mr Eric 
  Chinchon, for the liquidation of the Company (the Liquidator); 
 3. determination of the powers of the Liquidator in relation to the liquidation procedure of the Company; 
 
 4. decision to approve the remuneration of the Liquidator; 
 5. decision to instruct the Liquidator to realize, at the best of its abilities and with regard to the 
  circumstances, all the assets of each of the Company's sub-funds, to pay the debts and to issue a report on the 
  liquidation; 
 6. decision to discharge the directors of the Company, without reservation or restriction; 
 7. decision to instruct the auditor of the Company, namely KPMG Luxembourg SA (the Auditor), to issue a 
  report on the liquidation; and 
 8. decision to entrust the liquidator to convene a further general meeting of shareholders resolving on the 
  closing of the liquidation and determination of its agenda; 
 9. miscellaneous. 
Please be informed that no quorum will be required for the valid constitution of the General Meeting. Approval of the 
first resolution requires the affirmative vote of at least 2/3 of the votes cast at the General Meeting. The other 
resolutions will be passed if approved by a simple majority of the votes cast at the Meeting. 
Enquiries: 
 
Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management     Telephone: +352 4 767 
(Luxembourg)                 5999 
 
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited    Telephone: +353 1 697 
                       1684

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649825 
Category Code: NOG 
TIDM:      RUSB 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  259482 
EQS News ID:  1685997 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685997&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2023 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

