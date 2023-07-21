Ta'Xbiex, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2023) - GEM4ME HOLDINGS LTD. has announced the release of the Gem Space superapp*. The application is now available in all stores on all popular platforms. Gem Space represents a seamless evolution of the Gem4me messenger, developing its initial concepts and enhancing its capabilities.





The new Gem Space Superapp.



Gem Space offers users virtually limitless possibilities for communication, entertainment, business management, and personal space organization. Within a unified ecosystem, users can accomplish a wide range of tasks, such as reading news and articles, interacting with friends and like-minded individuals, buying and selling goods and services, and storing and transferring cryptocurrencies.

To facilitate convenient communication, users can utilize the functionality of spaces - specialized communities that include channels and chats, including private ones. Additional features, such as a calendar and channels with paid access, will be introduced in the near future.

To address business tasks, Gem Space will provide a package of services, including a trading platform where both goods and services can be offered, a secure crypto-wallet for storing and transferring cryptocurrencies, and an advertising platform for bloggers who manage their own channels within the application. In this way, without leaving the Gem Space ecosystem, users can engage in buying and selling, make payments using traditional methods as well as cryptocurrencies.

The developers present Gem Space as a platform open to technological external developments. Integration is possible with services in various fields - from medicine to tourism - under the condition that they provide a high level of quality, security, and reliability of their services.

"Our mission is to release a convenient and useful service that will be intuitively understandable to any user," said Vage Zakaryan, Head of Gem Space Development Team. "We want to provide people with the opportunity to feel safe, comfortable, and at ease. To enjoy communicating, sharing their photos and videos, reading news, working, making purchases, and managing finances. To feel connected with the world, friends, and family, colleagues and partners, while also having the ability to focus on their personal matters. In other words, Gem Space allows for completing a wide range of tasks in one place, saving the most valuable human resource - time."

Gem Space is being developed by an experienced international team of IT specialists for all platforms (Android, iOS, Web).

*Superapp - a multifunctional application that provides access to ecosystem services through a single entry point.

For more information, visit Gem Space official website: https://gemspace.com/

About GEM4ME HOLDINGS LTD.:

GEM4ME HOLDINGS LTD. is a venture company that funds the development and release of next-generation mobile applications to the market.

Contact Details:

Company Contact: Bruno Horn

Company Email: media@gem4me.com

City/Country: Ta'Xbiex, Malta

Company Website: gemspace.com

