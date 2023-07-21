Anzeige
LeadGenius Acquires Software Assets of WhoKnows, Deepens Sales Intelligence Capabilities

LeadGenius, Friday, July 21, 2023, Press release picture

San Francisco, CA - LeadGenius, a leading provider of B2B lead generation and data enrichment services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of the software assets of WhoKnows, a technology company known for its expertise in predictive analytics and AI-driven data insights.

This transaction brings together two long standing industry veterans and creates a comprehensive solution that will amplify the sales and marketing efforts of LeadGenius' global, enterprise clients. LeadGenius's robust B2B lead generation platform, coupled with WhoKnows's AI-driven insights, will offer unprecedented sales intelligence to businesses, helping them to identify, engage, and convert prospects more efficiently and effectively.

"The combination of LeadGenius and WhoKnows will allow custom and contextual outreach for our clients on a global scale," said Mark Godley, CEO of LeadGenius. "By integrating WhoKnows' AI and predictive analytics capabilities into our platform, Leadgenius will extend the delivery of highly valuable and client-specific data to our clients not possible when working with pre-built data vendors."

"The decision to join forces with LeadGenius was an easy one," said Chris Macomber, CEO of WhoKnows who will join LeadGenius as VP of Data Science. "LeadGenius is uniquely positioned to productize our Knowledge Graph, Tagger and AI-Marketer technologies to provide data and workflows unmatched in the marketplace today. The next chapter of WhoKnows' technology and innovation will thrive in our new home at LeadGenius."

About LeadGenius

LeadGenius is a leading provider of B2B lead generation and data enrichment services. Using a unique combination of data science, human researchers, and machine learning, LeadGenius delivers highly accurate and customized lead lists that fuel high-impact marketing campaigns and sales outreach.

Press Contact:

Derek Rahn

drahn@leadgenius.com

520-490-2425


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769723/LeadGenius-Acquires-Software-Assets-of-WhoKnows-Deepens-Sales-Intelligence-Capabilities

