Freitag, 21.07.2023
WKN: A3EHGG | ISIN: US92837Y3099 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2023 | 22:10
Vision Energy Corporation: Vision Energy Plans Relocation of H.Q. To London, England

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 21, 2023("Vision" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is planning to relocate its headquarters from the U.S. to London, England, to support its European projects as it plans to expand its project portfolio to several Energy Hub Sites that are strategically located for development of midstream storage and throughput infrastructure that will enable import and export of green and low-carbon energy products and fuels; and the development of "Power-to-X" energy production facilities under its wholly owned European Holdings subsidiary. The relocation of the Company's headquarters is planned for the end of Q3 2023.

As part of this relocation, Matthew Hidalgo, CFO who is based in Dallas, Texas has departed the company July 20, 2023, to pursue other interests. Michael Doyle has resigned as a director due to his other U.S based management commitments. Neither have disagreements with the company and both have enjoyed their time and wish the company success going forward. Matt Hidalgo will continue to assist in transition.

Andrew Hromyk, CEO, commented, "We would like to thank Matthew Hidalgo and Michael Doyle for their service. Matthew Hidalgo has been a great asset to the company and has professionally and ethically met his responsibilities as CFO during his tenure". Vision Energy Corporation will be replacing the CFO position in due course.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy Corporation identifies energy commodities and focuses on originating and developing energy infrastructure projects and assets which facilitates the energy transition through low-carbon energy solutions. The Company leverages its experienced team with a vast proven track-record in site procurement, accelerating development permitting, facilities design, engineering studies and project management to deliver an efficient and method driven project development process. Vision pursues commercial relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and off-takers seeking carbon abatement across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions whilst targeting an attractive investment yield, by utilizing and leveraging existing gas, power, and logistics infrastructure to enable import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy for domestic and global value chains.

Vision Energy
95 Christopher Columbus Drive,
16th Floor Jersey City, NJ
07302 USA
visionenergy.com

Media Contact
Jarrod Holland
InvestorBrandNetwork

Investor Contact
Scott McGowan
InvestorBrandNetwork

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "forecast", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.


