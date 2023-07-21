Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2023) - Ciscom Corp. (CSE: CISC) ("Ciscom" or "the Company") an ICT roll-up corporation, is pleased to announce that it will be filing its first quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2023 (Q2) on August 29, 2023.

Financial Statements along with their respective MD&As for prior periods are in the Final Prospectus filed on SEDAR. The year-end Financial Statements have been audited and the quarterly financial statements were reviewed.

The Final Prospectus also includes proforma results for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, taking into account 12 months of revenue for both Market Focus Direct ("MDF") and Prospect Media Group ("PMG"), combined proforma revenue for Ciscom was $33,835,559.

"Now that Ciscom is a publicly traded entity, we can resume our M&A activities, building a solid and profitable business with recurring revenue, focused on shareholders' value," said Drew A. Reid Ciscom's Executive Chair & CEO.

"We have solid leaders and operators in the business ensuring it is equipped for continued performance and market relevance and competitiveness," said Michel Pepin Ciscom's President & CFO.

Ciscom is investing in and managing qualified companies active in the Information, Communication and Technology ("ICT") sector - a broad area. The first 2 acquisitions are in the AdTech/MarTech sector dealing with big data, analytics and technology.

About Ciscom

Ciscom Corp. is a Canadian holding (roll-up) company which is acquiring and managing companies in the ICT sector. Potential acquisition targets are entrepreneurs seeking equity, transition or that do not have a defined succession plan. Target companies are generally substantial SMEs and have a proven track record/history of profitability.

With this approach Ciscom enables owners/founders to crystalize the equity, while remaining active in the business. Consequently, acquisitions are immediately accretive to shareholders' value. For more information, please visit www.ciscomcorp.com.

