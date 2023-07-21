Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2023 / Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 410,909 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months.

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

President and CEO, Mr. Honeyman comments, "AGORA has demonstrated its value as a partner throughout the past six months. We are thrilled to have their services to further our expansion in the clean technology sector.'"

As disclosed in the Company's February 8, 2023 press release the Company entered into an agreement with AGORA for the provision of marketing services for a period of one year. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement with AGORA, the Company agreed to pay a total fee of $100,000 + HST. The fee is payable, through the issuance of common shares of the Company and the 410,909 common shares being issued are being issued at the deemed price equal to the closing price of the shares at July 4, 2023:

$20,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Sixth Month July 1st, 2023 ($22,600.00 / $0.055 Closing Price JUL 4/23)

The shares are subject to a hold period that will expire on October 5, 2023.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

