International Wrestling Phenom Thunder Rosa Performs a New Hit Track in Spanish for The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience

Thunder Rosa's Powerful Voice Triumphant In The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience Release

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2023 / Former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa has recorded "Mi Estrella Brillará" - the Spanish version of the show-stopping number "I Just Can't Get Enough." It can be heard wherever you listen to music on July 22, 2023 - the same day Thunder Rosa's Birthday as well as the date of her original signing with AEW!



Thunder Rosa Single Cover



Click here for: The Making of "Mi Estrella Brillará" with Thunder Rosa from The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience!

Following the smashing success of the release of "I Just Can't Get Enough," performed by TikTok and Broadway star Amber Ardolino, wrestling fans worldwide wanted even more heart-pumping sounds from The Last Match composers Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smiths. What better way to give the fans what they want than with the unrivaled voice of Thunder Rosa?

Here is what Thunder Rosa had to say about The Last Match and her experience recording a hit track like no other in the history of pro wrestling:

"What was your initial reaction to The Last Match when you first saw it in Jersey City?"

Thunder Rosa: It was magical, honestly. As a professional wrestler, many truths were said in the story. I loved the song "I Just Can't Get Enough" the moment I heard it - it really spoke to me and how I felt personally. The whole experience was challenging and so rewarding.

The Last Match - Rock Music & Pro Wrestling

The Last Match concept album, which includes a performance by the "Indy God" Matt Cardona, is on all streaming services, as is the first music video, "When It All Falls Down."

Billed as a first of its kind, fully immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience, The Last Match tells the story of Ben Vengeance - professional wrestling's biggest star - on the night of his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenny - a wrestling star in her own right - on his shoulders, Ben's last match on wrestling's grandest stage promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset.

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing the theatricality of Pro Wrestling story telling with rock, and of course live wrestling…this isn't your grandparent's typical live event; unless your grandparents are total rock stars!

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Experience features:

Book and Lyrics by Jason Huza

Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James

Book Music and Lyrics by Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith

The Last Match is produced by Jeremiah James and Rachael Murray.

"This IS wrestling!"

-Mike Tivey, World Wrestling Flashbacks

"It's a blast!"

Sam Roberts, WWE, NotSam podcast

Visit www.thelastmatchmusical.com

