22.07.2023
immunify life: Immunify.Life Brings Blockchain-Driven Healthcare to the Masses with Quickswap Listing

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2023 / Immunify.Life is thrilled to announce its initial token listing on Quickswap, one of the leading decentralised exchanges in the blockchain space.

immunify life, Saturday, July 22, 2023, Press release picture

The launch is slated to take place on July 22nd at 1 pm UTC, representing a crucial step in the project's journey and providing it significant exposure and liquidity.

Introducing Immunify.Life

Immunify is the cutting-edge, blockchain-powered healthcare platform that allows patients, medical practitioners, and researchers to interact, share data, and manage health outcomes in a secure, compliant, and efficient manner. The platform offers an integrated solution for storing health records, managing disease registries, facilitating medical studies, and much more.

Challenges in the Current Healthcare Landscape

Immunify stands out in the healthcare industry through its unique focus on data security, interoperability, and patient-centric care. Current healthcare models are often marred by fragmented data, limited accessibility, and insufficient patient control over personal health records. Immunify addresses these challenges head-on, introducing a paradigm shift in how healthcare is managed and delivered.

Use cases include the creation of digital disease registries, facilitating groundbreaking medical studies, and improving access to comprehensive and up-to-date health records for millions of patients across the globe.

$IMM Token Utility

To realise its ambitions, Immunify has tokenised participation and incentives in its ecosystem through the $IMM token. The $IMM token creates an inclusive marketplace for health data and services, where patients and healthcare professionals earn tokens for their engagement and contribution. This incentivises active participation in the ecosystem while simultaneously solving the accessibility and data silo issues inherent in traditional healthcare systems.

Immunify's unique approach to leveraging blockchain and AI technologies in healthcare has already gained significant interest from healthcare providers, with several key partnerships in place.

Why Immunify.Life Chose Quickswap for its Token Listing

Immunify's decision to list its token on Quickswap marks a crucial step for the platform, as it gains access to a reputable decentralised exchange with a global user base. Quickswap is dedicated to providing safe and secure trading services, in addition to a suite of resources to help users make informed trading decisions. This listing is expected to propel Immunify and its community forward, providing exposure and liquidity on a robust platform.

For more information on Immunify, visit our website here.

About Immunify.Life

Immunify.Life is a transformative and self-sustaining healthcare ecosystem secured by blockchain with the mission to transform the landscape of health management and data utilisation. The project leverages the power of Big Health Data and Artificial Intelligence to ensure seamless movement of de-identified patient healthcare data.

Immunify.Life has established a strong presence in Africa with a team with over 60 years of combined experience in the relevant industries. It is a world-first holistic and self-sustaining ecosystem to solve global health management crises and data collection challenges.

Twitter | Telegram | Medium | Youtube | Tiktok | Instagram

Media Contact
Organization: immunify life
Contact Person: Guy Newwing
Website: https://www.immunify.life/
Email: contact@immunify.life
City: Sydney
State: New South Wales
Country: Australia

SOURCE: immunify life

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/769766/ImmunifyLife-Brings-Blockchain-Driven-Healthcare-to-the-Masses-with-Quickswap-Listing

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
