Week 29 was a good week for ATX TR, which gained 1,62 percent to 7101,47 points. Best Stocks were ATXFive Members Bawag, Verbund and Erste Group. The Last 4 of our 16th stock market tournament are Immofinanz, Zumtobel, CA Immo and Do&Co. News came from Polytec, S Immo, Andritz (2), Bawag, Immofinanz, Strabag, ams-Osram and RHI Magnesita. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,62% to 7.101,47 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 7,65%. Up to now there were 79 days with a positive and 63 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 5,44% away, from the low 11,21%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,28%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,22%. These are the best-performers this week: Bawag 6,18% in front of Verbund 4,78% and Erste Group ...

