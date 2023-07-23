Polytec: The Supervisory Board of Polytec Holding AG passed resolutions on changes to the Management Board: Heiko Gabbert, COO, is recalled from the Board of Directors with effect from today. Markus Mu¨hlbo¨ck has been appointed Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. He joined the company in 2016 and most recently held operational responsibility for finance as Senior Vice President Finance under Markus Huemer, CEO/CFO. With handing over the financial agendas to Markus Mu¨hlbo¨ck, Markus Huemer will take over the area of operations. Prior to assuming as CEO, he had already held the COO agendas between 2014 and 2018. In addition, Peter Bernscher (55), CCO, will be appointed Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board.Polytec Group: weekly performance: -1.84% (From the 21st Austria ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...