S Immo: Austrian real estate company S Immo has made progress on sales of commercial properties in Germany. In total, nearly EUR 70m of commercial property sales, involving 11 properties, have been completed in 2023. The company believes that commercial property sales can reach the target of EUR 200m by late 2023 or early 2024.S Immo: weekly performance: -0.48% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (18/07/2023)

