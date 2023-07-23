Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Roseburg Forest Products Co. to supply a complete fiber preparation line for medium density fiberboard (MDF) production to its new mill in Dillard, Oregon, USA. Start-up is planned for the third quarter of 2025. Andritz: weekly performance: 0.37% Bawag: Banking group Bawag reported a net profit of € 320 million (+30.9 %), € 3.88 earnings per share and a RoTCE of 23.2% for the first half 2023. Net interest income increased 22.1 % to € 600.2 million, net commission income decreased 4% to € 152.9 million.Bawag: weekly performance: 6.18% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (19/07/2023)

