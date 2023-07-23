Immofinanz: The Supervisory Board of real estate company Immofinanz has prematurely extended the appointment of Radka Doehring on the Executive Board for a total of five years, i.e. to 30 April 2027. The composition of the Executive Board therefore remains unchanged with Radka Doehring and Pavel Mechura as its members.Immofinanz: weekly performance: 2.36% Strabag: Construction group Strabag is expanding its timber construction sector with the acquisition of the Austrian Obermayr Group. According to the company, the 100% acquisition of the Obermayr Group (consisting of Obermayr HolzKonstrukten GmbH, Obermayr Dach+Fassade GmbH, Grünraum GmbH) puts a new focus on structural timber construction in the areas of industrial, commercial, municipal and residential construction. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...