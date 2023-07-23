ams-Osram: ams OSRAM, a global leader in optical solutions, announces that Juergen Rebel has taken on the role as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at ams Osram.AMS: weekly performance: 3.91% RHI Magnesita: Refractory group RHI Magnesita announced the completion of the acquisition of Seven Refractories. Seven Refractories is a specialist supplier of alumina refractory mixes, serving customers in the iron and steel, cement, aluminium and non-ferrous metals industries, with a proven track record of consistent growth in these sectors With the acquisition, around 240 employees at three production sites in Slovenia, India and the US and at sales offices and service centres in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Cyprus, are joining RHI Magnesita's global network. The ...

