23.07.2023 | 17:19
Zeebu (ZBU) Token Goes Live for Trading on LBank Exchange

Zeebu (ZBU) Token Goes Live for Trading on LBank Exchange 

Chainwire 
Zeebu (ZBU) Token Goes Live for Trading on LBank Exchange 
23-Jul-2023 / 15:47 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dubai, UAE - July 21, 2023 - The world's first loyalty token tailored for telecom carrier businesses, Zeebu (ZBU), has 
been successfully listed on global cryptocurrency exchange LBank. From today, users of the LBank Exchange can 
officially trade the ZBU/USDT trading pair. 
The milestone marks a significant step in the journey of Zeebu, whose goal is to empower telecom carriers with loyalty 
rewards and streamline invoice settlements within its ecosystem. 
Listing Details: 
 . Trading Pair: ZBU/USDT 
 . Start Deposit: 07:00 on July 21, 2023 (UTC) 
 . Start Trading: 12:00 on July 21, 2023 (UTC) 
 . Start Withdrawal: 07:00 on July 22, 2023 (UTC) 
The Zeebu loyalty token is specifically designed to revolutionize the telecom carrier industry by incentivizing and 
rewarding telecom carriers within its eponymous ecosystem. With a robust and redeemable loyalty token, Zeebu empowers 
carriers by simplifying and accelerating invoice settlements, among other advantages. 
The ZBU token represents a reward for both customers and merchants, with every successful invoice settlement triggering 
token rewards, which can in turn be used to settle invoices or alternatively, swiftly converted on token exchanges. 
The Zeebu platform's commitment to creating a user-friendly loyalty and rewards system ensures a seamless fit with the 
unique demands of the telecom carrier market. By facilitating fast, frictionless transactions, Zeebu brings meaningful 
benefits to carriers and paves the way for a more interconnected telecom ecosystem. 
By eliminating the need for traditional banking channels and intermediaries in cross-border settlements, the unified 
settlement platform unlocks significant cost savings for high-volume carrier businesses, potentially boosting their 
bottom line by up to 120%. Moreover, the removal of complexities ensures a streamlined settlement process to maximize 
efficiency. 
All telecom carriers and enthusiasts are invited to join the Zeebu ecosystem and be a part of the telecom revolution. 
For more information, please visit www.zeebu.io. 
About Zeebu 
Zeebu is the world's first loyalty token rewards system tailored for telecom carrier businesses. By transforming the 
settlement experience for users, Zeebu aims to empower telecom carriers with loyalty rewards, streamline invoice 
settlements, and unlock innovation. 
Contact 
CMO 
Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi 
Zeebu 
hello@zeebu.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1686023 23-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1686023&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 23, 2023 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)

