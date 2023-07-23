DJ Zeebu (ZBU) Token Goes Live for Trading on LBank Exchange

Dubai, UAE - July 21, 2023 - The world's first loyalty token tailored for telecom carrier businesses, Zeebu (ZBU), has been successfully listed on global cryptocurrency exchange LBank. From today, users of the LBank Exchange can officially trade the ZBU/USDT trading pair. The milestone marks a significant step in the journey of Zeebu, whose goal is to empower telecom carriers with loyalty rewards and streamline invoice settlements within its ecosystem. Listing Details: . Trading Pair: ZBU/USDT . Start Deposit: 07:00 on July 21, 2023 (UTC) . Start Trading: 12:00 on July 21, 2023 (UTC) . Start Withdrawal: 07:00 on July 22, 2023 (UTC) The Zeebu loyalty token is specifically designed to revolutionize the telecom carrier industry by incentivizing and rewarding telecom carriers within its eponymous ecosystem. With a robust and redeemable loyalty token, Zeebu empowers carriers by simplifying and accelerating invoice settlements, among other advantages. The ZBU token represents a reward for both customers and merchants, with every successful invoice settlement triggering token rewards, which can in turn be used to settle invoices or alternatively, swiftly converted on token exchanges. The Zeebu platform's commitment to creating a user-friendly loyalty and rewards system ensures a seamless fit with the unique demands of the telecom carrier market. By facilitating fast, frictionless transactions, Zeebu brings meaningful benefits to carriers and paves the way for a more interconnected telecom ecosystem. By eliminating the need for traditional banking channels and intermediaries in cross-border settlements, the unified settlement platform unlocks significant cost savings for high-volume carrier businesses, potentially boosting their bottom line by up to 120%. Moreover, the removal of complexities ensures a streamlined settlement process to maximize efficiency. All telecom carriers and enthusiasts are invited to join the Zeebu ecosystem and be a part of the telecom revolution. For more information, please visit www.zeebu.io. About Zeebu Zeebu is the world's first loyalty token rewards system tailored for telecom carrier businesses. By transforming the settlement experience for users, Zeebu aims to empower telecom carriers with loyalty rewards, streamline invoice settlements, and unlock innovation. Contact CMO Dr. Raghavendra Hunasgi Zeebu hello@zeebu.com

