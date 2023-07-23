San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2023) - Autzu, a San Francisco-based mobility tech company, announces its operations expansion into San Francisco, Los Angeles, and NYC, aiming to strengthen its commitment to providing environmentally sustainable transportation solutions. By offering a shared fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) for rideshare drivers and working towards mass autonomous rideshare deployments, Autzu is making strides to reshape urban transportation for the better.





New Market Expansion: Reducing Emissions in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and NYC

With successful operations already launched in Toronto and New York City, Autzu is excited to expand its innovative EV ridesharing solution to San Francisco and Los Angeles. This expansion involves deploying a substantial number of electric vehicles in these cities to be booked hourly by rideshare drivers, with a goal to reduce CO2 emissions by 40,500 metric tons per year in both markets.

Initially deploying 100 electric vehicles in each city, Autzu plans to grow to 1% of the market size in these cities (500 vehicles in San Francisco and 1,000 vehicles in Los Angeles), resulting in a total CO2 emissions reduction of 20,250 metric tons per year.

To date, Autzu has already made a significant environmental impact by reducing CO2 emissions by 3,024 metric tons, and with the new expansion, the company is poised to make an even bigger difference in combating climate change.

Transforming Urban Transportation: Environmental and Social Impact

Autzu's innovative approach to electrify rideshare vehicles brings multiple benefits to the industry, including reduced carbon emissions, lower traffic congestion, and more efficient use of resources. With both short-term and long-term goals centered around sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Autzu is set to make a meaningful impact on urban transportation and contribute to a cleaner, greener future.

John Gabriel, CEO of Autzu, shares his enthusiasm for the company's vision: "We are committed to creating a positive impact on the environment and reshaping the way people think about urban transportation. With our innovative EV and autonomous vehicle infrastructure, we believe Autzu can drive meaningful change for generations to come."

Long-Term Vision: Autonomous Rideshare Integration and Global Expansion

Autzu's long-term vision encompasses the mass deployment of autonomous for-hire vehicles (or robo-taxis) worldwide, optimizing fleet utilization, and establishing centralized hubs for autonomous for-hire fleets management, maintenance and recharging. By forming strategic partnerships with automakers, charging infrastructure providers, and urban planners, Autzu seeks to create a comprehensive and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

A key aspect of Autzu's long-term strategy involves connecting autonomous fleets to multiple rideshare dispatching platforms, enhancing the efficiency of the rideshare industry and minimizing autonomous congestion. This approach ensures seamless coordination among autonomous vehicles, reducing idle time and optimizing route planning.

To learn more about Autzu's groundbreaking vision, its impact on the environment, and how you can be a part of this exciting movement, visit www.autzu.com or contact media@autzu.com.

About Autzu

Autzu is a mobility tech company focused on centralizing the vehicle infrastructure needed for sustainable, autonomous rideshare vehicles on a global scale. With ongoing launches and scaling operations in major cities such as Toronto, New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, Autzu is dedicated to reducing the rideshare industry's carbon footprint and building the infrastructure for a future powered by electric and autonomous vehicles.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Paul Wilson

Email: media@autzu.com

