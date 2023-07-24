Anzeige
Montag, 24.07.2023
Montagmorgen früh Platz nehmen und auf potenziell ganz großes Börsenkino spekulieren!?
24.07.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 21 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1160     GBP0.9580 
                                    GBP0.9520 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1020 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106296    GBP0.956015

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,073,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
954       1.116         XDUB      08:07:22      00066302291TRLO0 
23        1.106         XDUB      09:01:12      00066304833TRLO0 
4309       1.106         XDUB      09:01:12      00066304835TRLO0 
988       1.106         XDUB      14:52:20      00066313782TRLO0 
4200       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314059TRLO0 
2100       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314060TRLO0 
973       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314061TRLO0 
1616       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314062TRLO0 
1904       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314063TRLO0 
2500       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314064TRLO0 
484       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314065TRLO0 
484       1.108         XDUB      15:01:29      00066314066TRLO0 
432       1.106         XDUB      15:01:43      00066314080TRLO0 
438       1.106         XDUB      15:01:43      00066314081TRLO0 
431       1.106         XDUB      15:01:43      00066314082TRLO0 
865       1.106         XDUB      15:01:43      00066314083TRLO0 
977       1.102         XDUB      15:37:43      00066315719TRLO0 
3188       1.102         XDUB      15:57:54      00066316836TRLO0 
2100       1.102         XDUB      15:57:54      00066316837TRLO0 
1034       1.102         XDUB      15:57:54      00066316838TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3487       95.70         XLON      09:01:12      00066304834TRLO0 
3463       95.20         XLON      11:56:17      00066309604TRLO0 
136       95.80         XLON      14:52:20      00066313778TRLO0 
1122       95.80         XLON      14:52:20      00066313779TRLO0 
1560       95.80         XLON      14:52:20      00066313780TRLO0 
2514       95.80         XLON      14:52:20      00066313781TRLO0 
4050       95.60         XLON      15:57:54      00066316835TRLO0 
680       95.60         XLON      16:09:05      00066317816TRLO0 
2988       95.60         XLON      16:10:24      00066317882TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 259480 
EQS News ID:  1685977 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1685977&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
