DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 24-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1160 GBP0.9580 GBP0.9520 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1020 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106296 GBP0.956015

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,073,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 954 1.116 XDUB 08:07:22 00066302291TRLO0 23 1.106 XDUB 09:01:12 00066304833TRLO0 4309 1.106 XDUB 09:01:12 00066304835TRLO0 988 1.106 XDUB 14:52:20 00066313782TRLO0 4200 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314059TRLO0 2100 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314060TRLO0 973 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314061TRLO0 1616 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314062TRLO0 1904 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314063TRLO0 2500 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314064TRLO0 484 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314065TRLO0 484 1.108 XDUB 15:01:29 00066314066TRLO0 432 1.106 XDUB 15:01:43 00066314080TRLO0 438 1.106 XDUB 15:01:43 00066314081TRLO0 431 1.106 XDUB 15:01:43 00066314082TRLO0 865 1.106 XDUB 15:01:43 00066314083TRLO0 977 1.102 XDUB 15:37:43 00066315719TRLO0 3188 1.102 XDUB 15:57:54 00066316836TRLO0 2100 1.102 XDUB 15:57:54 00066316837TRLO0 1034 1.102 XDUB 15:57:54 00066316838TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3487 95.70 XLON 09:01:12 00066304834TRLO0 3463 95.20 XLON 11:56:17 00066309604TRLO0 136 95.80 XLON 14:52:20 00066313778TRLO0 1122 95.80 XLON 14:52:20 00066313779TRLO0 1560 95.80 XLON 14:52:20 00066313780TRLO0 2514 95.80 XLON 14:52:20 00066313781TRLO0 4050 95.60 XLON 15:57:54 00066316835TRLO0 680 95.60 XLON 16:09:05 00066317816TRLO0 2988 95.60 XLON 16:10:24 00066317882TRLO0

