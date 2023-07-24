Click IPO allows South Asian investors to be a part of a booming industry with the introduction of Gamer Pakistan - America's next big E-sports IPO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Asian gaming market is expected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising popularity of various sports and investments in internet infrastructure are the primary factors driving the market's enormous growth potential. Buying E-sports stocks online and their subsequent performance are 'all the rage' in America and South Asian investors can be a part of this incredibly lucrative industry as E-Sport IPO's enter the market with an incredible surge in both demand and price. To name one of the most notable one, Esport Technologies soared 700% over its IPO pricing level.

Investors can now buy one of Americas most sought after and expected to be most oversubscribed IPO's of the summer, an E-sports offering called Gamer Pakistan is being offered by Yuanta securities and NHIS through their association with Click IPO that allow the purchase of the Gamer Pakistan stock in Korea. Gamer Pakistan Inc. doing business in the country of Pakistan is the first ever company in American History to get listed through an IPO on the NASDAQ market identified as Gamer Pakistan Inc. Nasdaq symbol: GPAK.

Recent Esport IPO's:

Esport Technologies soared 700% over its IPO pricing level. Seeking Alpha Apr. 9, 2021. Esports Technologies soars again in early trading after a strong debut yesterday that saw shares jump more than 500% from their IPO pricing level. Mobile Global Esports, was listed on the Nasdaq on July 29, 2022, pricing the 1.5 million shares on offer at $4.00. Mobile Global Esports shares went to trade as high as $20 on the second day of trading.

E-Sports, competitive gaming events conducted at a professional level, are becoming big business. According to Juniper Research, the global eSports and games streaming industry is expected to grow from $2.1 billion to $3.5 billion by 2025. This represents a growth of 70% over the next four years. The last big American deal in South Asian Countries was Mobile Global in India and Gamer Pakistan comes from its neighbours as the next big thing in E-sports investments.

About Click IPO:

Click IPO is the world's first industry utility for optimizing retail distribution of IPO and Secondary Offerings.

